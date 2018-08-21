Prudent financial management key

The National Treasury, County governments and Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) ought to review their budgets and financial planning to midwife sustainable national development.

At a time when the Treasury has earmarked billions of shillings for the ‘Big Four’ projects, low uptake of funds at the counties could slow down the impetus required to spur economic growth.

Therefore, last week’s gazette notice indicating that counties will not receive a cent of the Sh314 billion they are entitled to in equitable share of the National government revenue any time soon should provide cause for thought.

Coming amid spiralling public debt of over Sh5 trillion, the delay in funds release to the counties will effectively deny the economy a parallel growth mechanism alongside National government initiatives.

Counties have pointed the finger at the Treasury for the delay, which in turn passed the buck to KRA for failing to hit tax collection targets. As the blame game ensues, pending bills are piling up and counties struggling to meet obligations due to the delayed Exchequer funds and their own poor revenue collections.

It must be noted that bandying accusations will not only stymie growth but also make it difficult to achieve set goals.

In the last financial year, pending bills were Sh99.2 billion, a situation that saw affected suppliers and contractors go to court to push for their dues.

Counties must stop overstating their revenues and over-committing to suppliers and assuming they will get all projected revenues. Cash flow challenges could remain a permanent feature.

But the real danger is that Central Bank has advised that there is little headroom left for borrowing even as Treasury cut its overdraft with CBK by 75 per cent on healthy cash flow in the first quarter of this year.

With KRA consistently failing to meet tax collection targets, and borrowing headroom now downsized, the country might find itself in a position where it cannot continue borrowing even for worthy projects.

Going forward, the taxman ought to give guidance on more realistic tax estimates and pursue tighter revenue collection initiatives.

Treasury should also be more prudent with budgets and avoid planning stalemates.