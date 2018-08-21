Honour Annan by living up to his ideals

Alberto Leny

Humanity is poorer and the world has suffered a great loss with the death of international diplomat and peacemaker extraordinaire Kofi Atta Annan.

Kenyans owe the former UN secretary general—the first African to hold that prestigious but very important position—a great honour and appreciation for saving the nation from its worst post-election violence, in 2008.

Were it not for Annan, Kenya would have easily fallen into the deadly trap that threatened to engulf us after the disputed presidential elections of 2007 and the violence that ensued. He proved a true friend.

Annan, prominently placed the continent and its people on the global pedestal of democracy, justice and development with his unparalleled intellect, service to mankind, humility and negotiating skills.

I interacted with Annan on several occasions, witnessing his keen interest in the development of African people, particularly the youth and women.

As UN chief, he displayed remarkable grasp of global geo-political, development and humanitarian affairs. He responded expeditiously to intricate queries on delicate issues with a firm grip on facts and figures, handling serious issues with grace.

The end of 2008 post-election violence and advent of peace accord that Annan brokered heralded the coalition government of President Kibaki and Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

There are two ways Kenya can honour Annan. First is to embrace and adopt the principles of democracy and human rights that were so close to his heart.

Secondly, the Building Bridges Initiative can choose to honour this friend of Kenya by fully implementing the National Dialogue and Reconciliation Agreement (National Accord) on constitutional, institutional and legal reforms, land reform, unemployment among the youth, national cohesion and unity, transparency, accountability and addressing impunity.

Apart from his stellar work on Kenya’s political front, Annan gave us a permanent gift by founding the Nairobi-headquartered Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) which aims to lift smallholder farmers from poverty and ensure food security.

Annan founded AGRA 12 years ago with the support of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller and some African leaders to exploit the continent’s immense agricultural potential.

AGRA can help deliver the government’s Big Four agenda on food security and nutrition. It can also solve what greatly puzzled him when he said, “It is hard to understand how a continent with 60 per cent of the world’s uncultivated land still suffers so badly from malnutrition and spends $35 billion importing food”.

Fare thee well Papa Kofi Annan.

