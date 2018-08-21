Man impersonating Ruto staff charged with fraud

A man accused of using deputy President William Ruto’s name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public was yesterday arraigned in Nairobi.

Daddy Awiti, who appeared before Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Martha Mutuku, denied charges of conspiracy to defraud Kenyans and obtaining goods under false presence against the law.

He is accused of obtaining 2,800 HP laptops, property of Makidu Motors Limited, valued at Sh180 million while posing as a staff of Ruto’s office.

“Jointly with others not before court, the accused with intend to defraud offered tender documents under the name of the Office of the Deputy President while falsely pretending that they were genuine,” said the Prosecution.

The magistrate released Awiti on a Sh 5 million bond or a cash bail of Sh3 million. The matter will be mentioned on Wednesday.

Awiti and six other suspects were arrested last week in Nairobi’s Westlands with more than 700 laptops. Three vehicles with fake government stickers and Kenya Revenue Authority stickers were also seized in the operation.

The seven are said to have been fraudulently using DP’s office to obtain the gadgets from various organisations and individuals.

Last week, detectives who busted the syndicate said the suspected fraudsters have been importing the laptops under the pretext that they would be delivered to Ruto’s office. Suppliers are never paid.