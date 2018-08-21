New envoys trained on foreign policy as induction kicks off

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Induction for the newly-appointed ambassadors ahead of their deployment to foreign missions kicked off at a Nairobi hotel yesterday.

In the two-month programme, the ambassadors-designate will be trained on various aspects such as Kenya’s foreign policy, role of head of mission and other issues touching on diplomacy.

Speaking at the induction, Foreign Affairs Principal secretary Macharia Kamau refuted claims that the deployment of envoys had taken too long.

He said appointment does not automatically imply deployment.

The PS said the new ambassadors undergo induction first to fit in the countries they are posted as well as train them in foreign policies.

He said once Parliament approves the President’s nominees to various foreign missions, receiving governments also do their own vetting.

“It is not automatic that today you have been appointed and the receiving country says it does not care who it is. It does not work like that,” said Kamau.

“This idea that it has taken long to deploy ambassadors is misinformed,” he added.

The new envoys are former State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu who will head the Kenyan Mission in the United Kingdom, Sarah Serem (China), Ndegwa Muhoro (Malaysia), Lt Gen Samuel Thuita (Israel), Paddy Ahenda (Qatar), Peter Nicholas Ogego (Saudi Arabia), Benjamin Lang’at (Namibia), Johnson Ondieki (Turkey) and Chris Mburu (South Sudan).

Most appointees turned up with their spouses for yesterday’s session.

Not unusual

Kamau said no appointee has ever been rejected in foreign countries, adding that the government sends out their resumes well in advance.

“In diplomacy, it takes well over three months to complete the process of deployment and that is not considered unusual,” said the PS.

He said newly-appointed ambassadors, nominated in June and subsequently vetted by Parliament, will be deployed before the end of the year.

“Every time an ambassador is appointed they have to undergo thorough vetting. After that we write to the receiving government and wait for it to respond,” said Kamau.

He also clarified that appointment of both political and career individuals is the norm in reference to the appointment of former MPs Ahenda (Kasipul Kabondo) and Lang’at (Ainamoi) as envoys.