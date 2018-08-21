Flickers bag maximum points in KHF league

Kakamega Flickers bagged maximum points in their four weekend matches to go top of the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) men’s league and inch closer to featuring in the playoffs in their first season at the premier league.

The side had a good day in the office winning 27-26 over Generation before downing Boomerang 26-24 on Saturday. The script stood during Sunday matches as they put 30 past Nanyuki who managed 23. Technical University of Kenya (TUK) could not stop the Kakamega side as they fell by three goals in a 28-25 score-line.

“We had a tricky weekend to navigate as the matches were played back to back with little time to rest, however, I am glad we held our own and have managed to add eight points to our tally. We are aware that the tough matches are yet to be handled but every point counts,” said Flickers head coach Cylus Muhanji.

Having won seven of the eight matches played so far, only dropping points against Kenyatta University, the Kakamega-based side intends to win nine of the 13 remaining matches arguing that they will work on at least winning a point if not maximum points against the top four finishers in last season’s log.

“We expect all teams to come hard at us so all matches will be tough. However we are targeting a top six finish so as to play in the Super Cup and for that to happen we have to go for maximum points against teams outside the top five. Matches against Black Mamba, Ulinzi, National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Strathmore University will be the toughest but we will handle them one match at a time,” the coach said.

The club’s team manager Beverly Mudanya says they are in the process of strengthening their squad, whose majority are former Masinde Muliro University students, despite the financial challenges they face as a self-sponsored club.

In other matches, Mt Kenya University (MKU) lost their two fixtures, 28-26 against Gunners and 31-24 in the hands of Thika. Tigers were gifted points by a no-show University of Nairobi and registered a 38-21 win over Gunners for four points. Tigers are sixth on the log with eight points from four wins in six matches.

