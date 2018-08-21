Jericho struggle to edge out Kawangware in SPL fixture

Rodgers Ndegwa @NdegwaRodgers

Jericho All Stars struggled to edge out a hard-fighting Kawangware United 3-2 in an entertaining Super8 Premier League match at Riruta Grounds at the weekend.

This is the third match that the defending champion Kawangware have lost a result that saw them drop to fourth on the log with 36 points.

Jericho who continued with their stay at the helm with 44 points after the win got their first goal through Francis Mukoso who scored after an own goal before Caleb Olilo and Kelvin Ndung’u ensured the Jericho-based side carried the three points.

Though they lost their match in front of their huge fans who had turned out the cheer for them, the cup holders got their two goals through the speedy forward Victor John who found the back of the net twice.

Kawangware head coach Francis Thairu acknowledged their bitter defeat but vowed to pull up their socks in their coming matches to guarantee they retain the trophy.

“It’s challenging and as champions, we have a lot to do, there’s still some few games to come and the players have the morale to keep fighting. For now, our focus is to recover from this defeat in next coming matches.” Thairu, a former Nairobi City Stars forward said.

His opposite number James Nandwa, said: “We are at a good position but we not yet there, we have to work harder. As of now, we can’t speak of the title because the league’s very competitive. Our aim is to continue playing great football and work as a team to make everything right each game at a time.”

At the same venue in an early kick-off match, pre-match underdogs Leads United white-washed Shauri Moyo Blue Stars 3-0 in a one-sided match to climb two spots up and settle at 14th place in the 16-team chart with 21 points.

Meanwhile, Julius Muhiaji of Shauri Moyo Sportiff netted their solitary of their heated clash against Makadara Junior League SA. The loss saw Makadara stagnate at second place with 40 points, 4 below leaders Jericho.

