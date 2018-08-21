Upset narrow win over highly-fancied bankers

Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University registered another upset in the weekend’s Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s league action as they beat Equity Bank 50-47 for their third consecutive win in five matches played in the second leg.

The students left it late to win by three points, having trailed the bankers for the better part of the match. The first half of the match went to Equity in quarters of 15-9 and 10-5. On resumption Equity won the third quarter 13-11 before KCA took the final quarter 20-15.

Poor defending by the bankers saw Lawrence Bwire hand the students a point lead with a minute left to play. Equity had the chance to redeem themselves but were unable to, instead gifting KCA the match after Brian Ondari and David Kitonga were fouled each converting a single free throw for the two extra points.

“We had set our target on qualifying for the playoffs and I am confident we will achieve that. We won five of the ten matches played in the first leg and it was a good learning experience. We had to regroup and work on our weak points during the break and our game plan is working,” said KCA head coach Charles Goro.

The second leg started on the wrong footing for the students as they lost to Thunder and Blades. The side has, since, won against Ulinzi Warriors by three points before forcing another three point win on the bankers.

“We have had to work on our technical skills and the players’ display in now impressive. We have also minimized on the mistakes we committed during matches and our defence is at its best. I also had to build on my players’ confidence as we lost some first leg matches solely due to jitters,” said Goro.

With a ninth place finish the best the students have ever achieved in the premier league, their eyes are set on winning the remaining matches to help them finish in a playoff position.

In another weekend match Strathmore University Blades suffered their fifth loss of the season at the hands of Umoja. The closely contested match, that had to be played under floodlights, saw Umoja’s Douglas Momanyi emerge the top scorer with 18 points while his teammate Mike Juma had 16.

Meanwhile, it was a good weekend for Warriors as they got back to their winning ways, beating Trailblazers 59-50. Despite the loss, Trailblazers’ Alex Onguso was the top scorer with 18 points.

In the ladies’ matches, Equity Bank Hawks registered a 82-49 win over Footprints who had on Saturday lost 45-36 to Masaku Sparks.