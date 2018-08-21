Corporates called in to support cricket development

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Cricket Kenya (CK) has urged the youth to take opportunities in developing their game even as he called on corporate bodies to support more in the growth of the game in the country.

Speaking at the launch of the 2018 Hayer One Starfield Youth League at Nairobi Gymkhana yesterday, CK General Manager Josephat Muriithi was committal that the national body was having solid plans to identify and mould talent.

“For us, any supplementary programme will be beneficial to us. We recognise the need to have as many youth as possible engage in the sport of cricket at the early stages and therefore this Starfield project is welcome.

In the next few months, we have scheduled programmes that will ensure. We want to see competition for slots in the Under 19 team which has qualifiers next year,” he said.

Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) chairman Tom Tikolo (pictured) has called on stakeholders to support the project wholesome.

“We want to see the 36 teams and 500 children learn and gain,” said Tikolo.

Meanwhile in the ongoing Super Division-Elite 50-over championship, Stray Lions and Kanbis separately pressed on with good shows Sunday. The rivals are chasing each other once again in a season likely to be titanic.

At Peponi School, the rampaging Lions only needed 36 overs to chase Nairobi Gymkhana score target and win by seven wickets. Gymkhana had won the toss and batted all their overs setting a score of 217/9 on the board with Lucas Oluoch (64 off 59) being their man run getter. However Lions who put in a score of 218/3 had the pair of Abraham Vadada (63 off 79) and Sujay Thakar (50 off 28) even as Raj Savala of Gymkhana dropped two wickets.

Elsewhere free-scoring Kanbis for a mammoth 86 runs humbled Swamibapa. Swami who lost the toss only posted a score of 186/9 in their allotted overs in their failed attempt to chase Kanbis SC 272/8 with Dhiren Gondaria and Sachin Bhudia putting in half tonnes.

