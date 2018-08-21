‘Shocked’ parliamentary committee issues ultimatum

The National Assembly committee on Sports, Culture and Heritage has put on the spot the Mombasa County government for abandoning Mombasa County stadium amid improvements bid that stalled in 2016.

Reconstruction of the stadium, which had been initiated by Mombasa County, has stalled and for the last two years the pitch has been in bad shape with community clubs bearing the brunt.

The county however says another Sh1.2 billion has been budgeted for this purpose, but the committee led by chairman Victor Munyaka has read mischief in the process that has so far gulped Sh50 million.

The MPs have issued a five-month ultimatum to the county government to complete the stadium.

Mombasa stadium’s playing surface is infested with weeds and is unplayable. Some parts of the terraces have collapsed. The fence is torn apart, changing rooms have broken doors, hanging ceilings and unkempt floor.

The toilets are dilapidated and floodlights are not working. The last match to be played there was two years ago. On Saturday the committee toured the facility and termed the condition as ‘shocking’.

Munyaka said the stadium’s standard could not host an international event.

“Sports Kenya did its part of the agreement by preparing the running surface and buying a tartan track, we recommend the grass be done first before the track. Within five months, the arena should be ready,” said Munyaka.

The county and national government had partnered to turn the stadium into a complex. The sitting capacity was to be increased to 15,000, swimming pool and basketball court built. A revamp was to be done to give the facility an international standard feeling.

But the county sports chief officer Babu Rajab said the contractor lacked the ability to do the job and left midway. Rajab said the Sh1.2 billion is an indication of Hassan Joho’s administration commitment to finishing the work.