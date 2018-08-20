NHIF targets 362,000 vulnerable Kenyans for Universal Health Coverage

The state social health insurer, National Hospital Insurance Fund is targeting to enroll over 360,000 elderly people for Universal Health Coverage by 2022 at an annual cost of over KES 2 billion.

It has further expanded the scope of the programme to cover elderly persons aged 65 years and above. The plan includes providing medical cover for orphans, persons living with severe disability and vulnerable people.

According to the NHIF assistant manager for National Programmes Julliet Maara, the programme was launched in 2015 on a pilot basis and funded by the World Bank.

The programme dubbed Health Insurance Subsidy Programme has witnessed phenomenal success leading to expanding its scope countrywide.

“We have witnessed positive gains and increased numbers of those covered from 21,000 people to 181,000 as at June 2018. Going forward, we plan to scale up this programme and ensure the elderly and vulnerable persons have comprehensive access to medical services despite their financial limitations” Ms Maara said.

She said the government took over total funding of the programme from World Bank

this financial 2018/2019 eight years later.

“All the beneficiaries of this program are covered by the Supa-Cover Scheme and are brought on board through the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection. The

beneficiaries do not pay for the cover nor for the services at the Health facilities,” she added.

She noted that more than nine million Kenyans are still vulnerable and need to be enrolled into the scheme.

Some of the benefits entitled to the beneficiaries include, prescribed laboratory and x-ray investigation services, packaged services which include: Radiological Services (X-rays, MRI, CT-Scan); Oncological Services (Chemotherapy, radiotherapy, brachytherapy for cervix and prostate cancer); Renal Dialysis, Kidney Transplant, Surgical Package (minor, major and special packages and Overseas Treatment- for

Health services not available in Kenya.

It is therefore imperative for all Kenyans to ensure the vulnerable people; people living with severe disability and the elderly are all insured for a better and healthy nation.