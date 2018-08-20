Boiling the frog of graft is a national endeavour

By Joyce Msalame

We all know the story of the two frogs and the slowly boiling water. As the legend goes, one frog is placed in a jar of boiling water and saves himself by immediately jumping out.

The other frog is placed in cool water that is ever so gradually warmed until it reaches boiling point. The increase in temperature is so slow and gradual that the frog fails to notice it. He remains in place and eventually dies, unlike the first frog, faced with the full reality of the boiling water all at once.

This story has become a metaphor for understanding how we can be blinded by the normalcy of a situation and how something that happens gradually, or in tiny bits, can end up being more dangerous than when the full threat is all out on display at once and clear.

And that is how corruption has grown like cancer in our country, below the surface and permeating everything we do, yet remaining somewhat hidden to our senses.

Over the past few decades, those in power have slowly turned up the temperature of corruption, and we the people have sat there in the ever more tropical waters accepting our fate like a man who falls from a building and as he passes each floor says to himself – well, so far so good…

When we speak of corruption and the war on graft, the first thing that springs to mind is bribes. Yes, bribery is one of the most obvious and pervasive forms and the one that touches us as members of the public the most.



However, bribery is really only the surface of the problem. It is like we are sitting in the garden proud that we have scythed down all the obvious weeds. But both weeds and corruption have roots.

As every good farmer will tell you, it is not enough to treat the surface of the problem. The real problem lies below the surface. You will have to turn the soil, work the land, and only then will you have the chance for the good seeds to grow into plants to claim their sunlight and produce the best crop for you and your land.

While bribery may be the symptom of corruption that we can see on the surface, there are many forms of corruption going on in the soil, in the very structures of government and power. The whole lot has become a self-serving system.

Therefore, in order to get rid of one form of corruption, they must all be tackled simultaneously. The first step is to recognise these various forms and to call them out for what they are.

Thanks to Uhuru, the sunlight of reform is slowly dawning over our blessed land. For the first time in my lifetime, hollow words of previous regimes have been reinforced this time with actual, concrete reforms. Sure, there’s more to do, but thanks to our President and an invigorated justice team, the roots of the old way of life are being torn out.

The fact is Uhuru isn’t – as of yet – getting the recognition he surely deserves. For example, a recent anti-corruption drive in Uganda used public radio to inform the public of their rights in respect of reporting corruption, especially concerning the police force, which had particularly bad endemic problems. By the end of the campaign, 70 per cent of listeners were aware of the different forms of corruption, the name of the main anti-corruption organisation in the country and the various channels for reporting corruption in government and public institutions.

Unless the menace is tackled as a matter of policy – starting from schools and colleges – we run the risk of institutionalising graft, with all its attendant adverse effects on development and progress.

Consequently, the more people hear about the President’s efforts, the more they will jump from the water and into the light.

The writer comments on topical and political issues