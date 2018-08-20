Sign agreements with host communities, CS tells miners

The government has directed large-scale investors in the mining sector to have a community development agreements with the local residents to avoid frequent conflicts over royalties and projects.

The Cabinet secretary for Petroleum and Mining, John Munyes, said such agreements would explain the benefits residents in mining areas would get from the mining activities, including highlighting aspects of corporate social responsibility.

Munyes was speaking in Voi on Friday during the Miners’ Round Table Meeting conference that brought together hundreds of investors, artisanal miners and dealers in mineral industry from Coast region.

He said that such agreements once made public and accepted by all parties would reduce conflicts and wrangles between communities and miners and create conducive environment for working.

“The Community Development Agreement will be a pact between the investors and the local community over projects and other benefits people will get from the mining activities,” said the CS.

The CS noted that the conflict such as the one in Turkana county with Tullow Oil would be avoided if all parties knew what they stood to gain from working together.

He expressed his dismay at the loss of revenue by government through malpractices in the sector including smuggling and under-declaration of minerals by rogue miners and investors. — KNA