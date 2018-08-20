NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

House to grill DoD on meat tender claims

Mercy Mwai August 20, 2018
Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Parliament has opened investigations into the Department of Defence (DoD) over a tender for fresh meat worth millions of shillings.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chaired by Opiyo Wandayi has asked top officials of the department to appear before them today to shed light on the matter after a petition was filed in Parliament, raising queries over how the tender was issued.

And yesterday, Wandayi said DoD is required to give reasons why they used restrictive instead of open tendering. The petitioner, Nanyuki-based Jackwright 1982 has also been summoned to appear today over the same.

He also claims DoD has not advertised tenders for supply of meat to the Eldoret and Isiolo Airbase for the last three years  which is against the law that requires all tenders be advertised in national newspapers.

“Apparently, a restrictive tendering was done and awarded for two years which will expire at the end of this year. The Procurement Act does not allow for restrictive tendering for foodstuff, we were not included even in the restrictive tendering even after being the largest supplier of meat outside Nairobi,” read the petition.

“The PPOA is very clear on how government agencies can do restrictive, direct and open tendering. It is my humble request to your good office to see into this matter which is being misused and taxpayer losing millions of shillings through this procurement process,” it added.

