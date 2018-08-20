Alarm over intensive tapping of forest water

PD Correspondent @PeopleDailyKe

Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko has sounded the alarm over exploitation of water resources from Mt Kenya rivers which he said is adversely affecting forest conservation efforts in the area.

Accompanied by the Kenya Forest Service (KFS) chairman Peter Kinyua on an aerial and ground tour of the region, Tobiko (pictured) came across tens of water intake points but discounted earlier reports alleging massive illegal logging.

“However, it is clear that there’s over-exploitation upstream of water resources. In Sagana river, there are about 75 intake points and 45 on Thegu river which is disproportionately high,” he said.

He promised to consult and liaise with his counterpart from the Water and Sanitation ministry Simon Chelugui to undertake a study to help rationalise water resources usage in the forest.

He said security surveillance by a multi-agency unit has been beefed up to catch unscrupulous individuals undertaking illegal activities with forest products.