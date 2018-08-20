Lobby groups put NLC integrity into question

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

A consortium of lobby groups is pushing for complete overhauled of the National Land Commission (NLC), saying its image cannot be redeemed.

The group threatened to institute a public inquiry against the NLC commissioners if they do not voluntarily exit the office in the next 30 days.

“This journey must start with the reconstitution of the National Land Commission. Owing to the enormity of the responsibilities that the commission has had in its inaugural term, and given the fact that so much is still expected of it, an immediate exit is certainly the best way out of the current morass,” the statement read in part.

The group comprising Kenya Land Alliance, Kenya Human Rights Commission, Pamoja Trust, Kituo Cha Sheria and HakiJamii said there are conflicting factions within the commission that have given rise to corruption and inefficiencies within the commission.

Steve Ouma of Pamoja Trust said they welcome any information or petition from all Kenyans that can propagate the exit of the commission bosses.

They urged the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Eacc) to investigate all undertakings of the NLC since its inception in 2013 and multiple renewal of land leases.