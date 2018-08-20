Uphold unity spirit, ODM leader told

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Three Jubilee MPs and an Opposition governor have urged ODM leader, Raila Odinga to stay true to the Building Bridges Initiative and focus on its success for the good of Kenyans.

MPs Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Charles Njagua (Starehe), James Gakuya (Embakasi North) and Taita Taveta Governor Granton Samboja said Raila’s recent comments are uncalled for and he should focus on making the initiative work as opposed to opening old wounds.

Over the weekend, Raila revisited last year’s elections saying Chief Justice vindicated the Opposition when he nullified Presidential election results.

Speaking yesterday at Prayers Beyond Boundaries (PBB) Ministries in Nairobi, the leaders urged politicians to accept outcome of the electoral process and make peace with competitors they run against in the last polls instead of trading barbs.

Ichung’wa told Raila to be sincere on the initiative as President Uhuru Kenyatta has been further inviting him to walk with honesty.

Samboja said: “Let us support them and insist on having peace without looking at tribes. It is important for leaders to lead the way, bring people together and ask them to stay in peace.”