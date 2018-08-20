Don’t drag me into Mau evictions, Raila tells MPs

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga has unleashed scathing attack on some Jubilee lawmakers for linking him to the ongoing Mau Forest evictions.

He said it was wrong for the legislators to drag him into the controversial evictions yet he is not in the government, telling such politicians to tame their tongues and weigh words before talking.

Speaking at Kapsogeruk village in Bureti, Kericho county during a burial of the late Joseph Koskei Chepkwony, a member of the civil society, Raila said the politicians should not try to achieve cheap political expediency by maligning others.

“These politicians who appear not to have anything to say must stop dragging me into the Mau Forest evictions. I am not in the government and they should not blame me for this” he added.

Recently, some politicians who included the Senate Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen, had claimed the ODM leader was behind the evictions after the Hand Shake with President Uhuru Kenyatta that culminated in Building Bridges.

Raila, however, said those residents who have gone past the cutline in the forest should be removed. He declared that he supports environmental conservations efforts. He added that Mau forest must be conserved at all costs because it was a major water tower.

“If the government allows destruction of Mau Forest any further, then there will be no water everywhere even in Egypt,” he said.

The Opposition leader was accompanied by Homa Bay Women’s Rep Gladys Wanga, ODM officials Timothy Bosire (national treasurer), Ronald Ng’eny (Bomet branch chairman) and former Bureti MP Paul Sang.

Raila at the same time said Deputy President William Ruto was incorporated in the Handshake and Building Bridges initiatives aimed at uniting the country and fighting ills bedeviling the country.

“We are all in the Building Bridges initiatives even Ruto is fully in this. Those talking otherwise about sidelining of the DP by me and the President don’t know anything. We want everybody on board so that we achieve what we intend to do after the Handshake,” the ODM leader said.

The ODM leader said the government should not relent in the fight against corruption, adding that the vice had hurt the country’s economy and those implicated must be punished and stolen cash recovered.