Bid to sack cops in matatu business now splits NPSC

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Whether or not traffic police officers should own Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) is at the heart of standoff within the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) ignited by a proposal to dismiss 300 matatu-owning traffic officers.

Both Deputy Inspector Generals Edward Mbugua (Kenya Police Service) and Noor Gabow (Administration Police) are understood to be against the decision, a situation that has subsequently stagnated NPSC operations.

Both NPSC chairman Johnston Kavuludi and Inspector General Joseph Boinnet are understood to have been pushing for the sacking to rid the service of wayward officers. Last evening, Mbugua said the matter is yet to be decided and faulted the commission for attempting to bulldoze it.

“We are meeting this afternoon to deliberate on the matter and agree on the way forward. The commission does not just consist individuals sitting at Skypark (NPSC headquarters) but all of us, including the four senior police officers who sit in it. So one cannot come up with such wild claims that the matter has been agreed upon,” he told the People Daily on phone.

While Mbugua said they would not allow “few”individuals to unilaterally seal the fate of more than 300 officers, Kavuludi was out of reach for comment while Boinnet was not picking his phone.

Besides Boinnet, Mbugua, and Gabow, the other senior officers who sit on the commission is Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti, whose position on the issue is unclear.

Other commissioners siding with Kavuludi and Boinnet on the issue are Mary Auma Owuor, Murshid Mohamed and Ronald Musangi. The government has not filled vacancies left by the late Esther Chui-Colombini and Dr Major (Rtd) Shadrack Muiu, who left over health reasons.

The Commission came up with the proposal after vetting more than 1,000 officers between the ranks of Constables and Chief Inspectors to weed out officers, who have been operating PSVs.

The commission is said to have arrived at the decision following hue and cry over traffic police who own PSVs amid conflict of interest issues and impunity among PSVs crew who brazenly defy traffic rules among others.

Following the vetting between February and May last year, the officers were given the option to either leave the service and continue with the matatu business or stay and stop running the PSVs business. While some of the officers voluntarily agreed to stop the business, about 300 declined with reports emerging that a clique of traffic officers controlling the cartels give law enforcers a torrid time.

During the vetting, it emerged that some traffic officers were colluding with those in vehicle towing business, a situation the Commission found rife with inducement, corruption and was unacceptable.

The traffic department was particularly hit hard with the Commission dismissing many officers after the vetting exercise.

The commission said last year the vetting exercise had revealed endemic rot in the traffic department with some 127 traffic officers, out of the 904 vetted being dismissed, raising to 14 per cent, the number of officers found unsuitable, up from four per cent.

Some of the reasons for their removal included unexplained financial transactions, including sending and receiving money from fellow officers in the department, operating matatu businesses or receiving money from transporters and operators of towing services. Other officers were dismissed because of professional misconduct

The commission last year raised concerns over the high number of traffic offenders whose cases are never taken to court with Kavuludi noting then that while police arrest traffic offenders, take them to their stations but demand bribes instead of pressing charges.

“They threaten to level extra charges against the offenders, or the vehicle is found unsuitable to be on the road, he said, last year after vetting. Reports released in the past have shown that Kenya’s public transport industry loses at least Sh47 billion every year to a network of cartels that run the sector, including organised criminal gangs, rogue traffic police officers, county askaris and touts.

Matatu owners and crew have constantly claimed they are under siege and are left with almost nothing in return to even maintain their vehicles.

Despite insistence on implementing the sack recommendation, it has been a rough ride for the commission amid reports that the two DIGs have been boycotting NPSC plenary meetings, thus incapacitating the commission’s operations for lack of quorum.