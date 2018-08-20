Gor blow chance to qualify for Confed Cup quarters

Local league champions Gor Mahia yesterday blew up a chance to qualify for the quarter-final of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup after they were beaten 2-1 by Rwanda’s Rayon Sports in a crucial Group D match at the Kasarani Stadium.

Gor, however, have Tanzania’s Yanga to thank after they stunned USM Algers of Algeria by the same scoreline to leave Gor still on top of the group table with one match to go.

Now Gor who lead the group with eight points from five matches played, has to beat or at least draw with USM Algers in Algeria, to be able to progress in the competition. Algers also has eight points from five matches and the final match at home with be a do or die for them as well.

Rayon Sports host Yanga in their final group match, knowing that if they win and Gor or USM Algers lose, they would qualify.

Rayon’s towering striker Caleb Bimenyimana took little time to break the deadlock, tapping in Djabel Manishimwe’s cross from close range just three minutes into the match, to silence a size-able crowd that had turned up to watch the match, hoping to be part of the history.

Binyemana who was a constant threat to K’Ogalo defense through out the match, could have added the tally in the 16th minute following a mix-up between Gor defender Joachim Oluoch and the custodian Shaban Odhoji, but the striker somehow failed to hit the target with only Odhoji to beat.

Francis Kahata came close for Gor in the 18th minute with a free kick, before Francis Mustafa leveled the scores in the 22nd minute, after capitalising on a short back pass by Yannick Mukunzi to take the match to half time at 1-1.

Eric Rutanga who scored against Gor at Nyamirambo Stadium in Rwanda during the first leg, repeated the feat from a free kick again, as he curled in a 30 yard strike in the 54th minute.

Gor seemed to miss the services of Uganda international Godfrey Walusimbi who went awol and travelled to South Africa to seal a deal with Kaizer Chiefs against the wishes of Gor, as coach Dylan Kerr opted to use Philemon Omondi as a make-shit left full back and he was exposed many times.

Meanhwile, Gor Mahia have reached an agreement to re-sign former midfielder Kenneth Muguna.

Muguna has just returned to Kenya from Albania, where he failed to make a name with top division side KF Tirana. He joined the Albanian side coached by former Gor Mahia coach Ze Maria alongside Musa Mohammed, who was formerly the K’Ogalo captain.