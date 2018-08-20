Sony Sugar beat Kariobangi side as Tusker pip Zoo Kericho

Charles Thuku and Fred Likuyani @PeopleSports

Sony Sugar moved further out of the relegation zone in the SportPesa Premier League after a 2-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at the Camp Toyoyo ground in Jericho yesterday.

On form-Sony striker Enock Agwanda proved why he deserves a place in national team Harambee Stars after scoring a brace that pepped up Sony in the highly physical match.

This was Sony’s sixth win on a trot as the team’s coach Sylvester Wanyama, who replaced Salim Babu, extended his midas touch in a team that was previously staring at relegation.

For Sharks, this was a fifth league defeat on a trot and at this rate, the team which is placed ninth on the SPL log with 27 points might be hard pressed to avoid flirting with relegation. Incidentally, Sharks were the better side for most part of the first half with goalkeeper Kevin Omondi being forced to top drawer saves from the hosts time and again.

However, a composed Sony broke the deadlock in the 32nd minute through Agwanda’s penalty conversion after John Kuol was adjudged to have brought down a goal-bound Michael Apudo.

Minutes later, Shark’s Gambian striker Ebrimah Sanneh, who replaced Saphan Oyugi, disentangled himself from his markers but shot agonizingly wide with custodian Gad Matthews displaced.

Sony then put the game to bed in the 59th minute when Agwanda scored after a flick from Ouma, amidst near anarchy when angry Sharks fans demanded the resignation of the team’s Head coach William Muluya.

In Ruaraka, hosts Tusker were forced to fight every inch of their way before dispatching gritty Zoo Kericho 1-0.

Tusker, who bounced back from a solitary goal’s defeat at the hands of Bandari at the same venue last weekend, needed Boniface Muchiri’s 64th minute goal to pick maximum points.

However, Tusker should blame themselves for failure to secure a bigger win as they threw overboard numerous scoring chances mainly through Timothy Otieno and Muchiri. Zoo also had their fair share of missed chances and should thank their goalkeeper Martin Elungat for making several acrobatic saves that kept the losing score line low.

Elsewhere at Bukungu Stadium in Kakamega, Posta Rangers silenced Ulinzi Stars 1-0 while Vihiga United and Kakamega Homeboyz shared the spoils at 1-1 in an otherwise balanced “Ingo Derby” at Bukhungu Stadium.

In the meantime, AFC Leopards coach Rodolofo Zapata has expressed concern over the bumpy surface at Thika sub county stadium.