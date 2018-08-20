Ronaldo, Ancelotti make winning start in bruising Serie A

Verona, Sunday @PeopleSports11

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score on his Serie A debut but champions Juventus won 3-2 at Chievo as Carlo Ancelotti began life as Napoli coach with a come-from-behind 2-1 victory at Lazio in two bruising opening matches of the 2018-2019 league season on Saturday.

Ronaldo, 33, who joined the Turin giants from Real Madrid last month in a deal worth 100 million euros ($114.5 million), clenched his fists with delight as his team earned all three points despite his four missed chances.

“Happy for the first victory in the Juve jersey!” Ronaldo tweeted after the match.

Italian Federico Bernardeschi scored the winner in injury time minutes after Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino was knocked out and later hospitalised after colliding with the Portuguese superstar.

“Everyone was waiting for the goal. It’s a shame he couldn’t score but Sorrentino denied him a couple of times. He was happy we got the win anyway,” said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri.

“I’m happy with what he did and he’s happy with his performance.

“We’re still getting to know Ronaldo. He linked up well with (Paulo) Dybala today and I was impressed by how easily he slotted into the team.”

Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro added: “I feel at ease with him (Ronaldo), and he’s an excellent player.

“We understand each other, and we make a perfect team together. We have to go on like this.”

The champions were made to work after Germany international Sami Khedira opened the scoring after just three minutes at the Bentegodi Stadium for the seven-time defending champions. Polish striker Mariusz Stepinski headed in a 37th-minute equaliser for Chievo with Emanuele Giaccherini slotting in a penalty after 56 minutes following a foul by new Juventus signing Joao Cancelo.

But Chievo’s Mattia Bani turned into his own net after 75 minutes following pressure from returning Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci to pull the champions level.

In a frantic finale substitute Bernardeschi scored the winner after Mario Mandzukic had a goal disallowed as a result of Sorrentino’s knock with Ronaldo.

The Chievo goalie was stretchered off and his replacement Andrea Seculin immediately conceded the decisive goal.

The 39-year-old’s wife posted a picture on Instagram with Sorrentino in hospital, wearing a neck brace, after suffering a suspected broken nose and concussion.

“We let our focus dip after the first goal, we thought we had the match in the bag,” said Allegri. -AFP