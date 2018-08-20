Deaflympics champion Kiptum crushes field to win in Mombasa

World champion Daniel Kiptum from Kapsabet clocked 1.08.96 time to emerge victorious in the men’s 21km Safaricom National Deaf Half Marathon in Mombasa yesterday.

Kiptum 34, is also the reigning 10,000m champion at the Sumsum Deaflympic having won gold medal in last year’s event held in Turkey.

The race started at the Treasury Square along the Nkuruma Road to Mama Ngina drive before finishing at the Treasury Square a distance equivalent to 21 km.

Many of the Athletes pooled out of the race owing to the very sweltering heat that hit the Coastal city during the Morning hours.

“Mombasa heat was a major challenge as I had to take a lot of water along the way to avoid dehydration,” said Kiptum through an interpreter.

Speaking to reporters after the race, Kiptum said he did not experience tough competition since some of the rival competitors failed to turn up.

“I did not get strong opposition because my closest challenger Simon Kibai from Uasin Gishu who won gold medal in 5,000m last year in Deaflympic did not travel to Mombasa for the event,” he added.

Kiptum pocketed Sh100,000 handed over to him by the Safaricom Brand Assets and Sponsorship Manager Mishi Wambiji and Marketing Manager, Coast Region Terryson Kaaria.

Martin Gachie from Uasin Gishu was second with a time of 1:09.13 while defeating champion Peter Toroitich of Turkana County who won the event in Meru last year was beaten to the third slot after clocking 1:13.56.

In 21km women, Tuster Kwamesa from Kisii won with a time of 2:15.70. Naibin Mushitoi and Deonidah Akiaga both from Kisii timed 2:15.74 and 2:16.64 for the second and third positions respectively.