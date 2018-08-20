Kenyan side win girls’ football on maiden appearance in Rwanda

Special Correspondent @PeopleSport11

Kenya retained the girls’ football title as the 17th edition of the East Africa Secondary School Games concluded here at the Ubworoherane Stadium.

Kwale Girls wrote their names in the games’ history books after a 1-0 win over Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim Secondary School in the final to clinch the title on their maiden show at the annual regional showpiece.

Kwale skipper Elizabeth Katungwa, just like she did last month to help her side clinch their maiden national title in Eldoret, popped up to score a last-gasp winner with the game seemingly headed for extra time. The forward escaped her marker and managed to slot the ball past Kawempe keeper Juliet Adeko.

There was barely time for Kawempe to restart the match as the final whistle followed instantly with Kwale Girls breaking into song and dance, while for their opponents, it was pain and dismay after losing a second straight final in agonizing fashion. They will have to wait a little longer to add to their 2012 title in Bujumbura. Burundi.

Last year, the Ugandans lost out on the title once again in Gulu to Kenya’s Wiyets Girls, who beat them 3-1 on post-match penalties. Wiyeta keeper Diana Tembesi was the heroine that day as she saved three penalties.

Yesterday, it was Katungwa who proved to be her team’s saviour with the winning goal to complete a remarkable year for the Coastal side, who last year finished last in their pool during the National Term Two Games in Nyeri.

The Form Four student said their victory underlined their determination and hardwork since the beginning of the year.

Kwale controlled proceedings for the better of the match but struggled to break down the Kawempe defence despite three shots on goal and the lion’s share of ball possession by halftime.

The second half would follow the same script with Kawempe happy to sit back allowing their opponents to sit back. Their failure to attack was duly punished in the last-minute as the Katungwa broke their hearts with the late strike.

Kakamega’s Green Commandos once again clinched bronze in the boys’ football competition after 2-1 win over 10-man B.S Kimanya of Uganda in the play-off encounter.

Kenya once again came out short in the boys’ volleyball competition as homeside St Joseph overcame Malava Boys 3-2 in yesterday’s final.

It was heartbreak for the Kenyan boys, who battled hard in the thrilling five-set final, before going down 16-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15,10-15 .