Omae lights up Bukhungu in sprint races

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) 400m sprinter Collins Omae lit up Bukhungu Stadium on Saturday as curtains came down on the 39th edition Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (KECOSO) Games with an electrifying pace to win the race title as curtains came to fall.

The national junior team member produced a powerful sprint with 100m to go that brought Bukhungu to wild celebrations as he edged his fellow competitors to grab the gold timing 47.9, with his fellow team members Joseph Sarere, and Bonface Mwai picking silver and bronze respectively.

“The race was very much competitive I was very much prepared and I want to thank my coach who Ronald Nyongesa who really did great work to help us and win all the medals.

“For me it’s all about team work and am happy we emerged as the overall winners in athletics but as an individual I want to focus on national and international events,” said Omae.

He also added that Kenya has potential to prosper in short races if only the coaches and other stake holders will also priorities in this kind of races.

In 400m women it was also closely contested race that saw Evangeline Makena of KPA slightly beat her colleague Angela Ndugwa by clocking 55.4, Ndugwa who took silver was timed at 56.4 while Emily Gesare of Ministry of Transport and Information taking a bronze in time of 63.1.

Another race that attracted wild celebrations was 1,500m women championship that was dominated by KPA who swept all the medals with Josephine Chelalagat clocking 4:33.2 to win the title, she was closely followed by Merceline Cherono who was timed at 4:35.6, with Janet Chepkoech timing 4:36.5 to win a bronze.