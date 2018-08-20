Battered Kenya 15s side seek Japan World Cup qualification

National rugby 15s side Simbas will play Canada, Germany and Hong Kong in the dreaded global repechage tournament for the final 16th slot for the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup in State Delort in Marseille, France from November 11-23.

The four teams will feature in a round-robin format play-offs with only the winner getting the honors to step in the RWC arena.

Germany lost a two-match play off to Samoa, Canada lost to Uruguay in a two-match play-off as well while Hong Kong mauled Cook Islands 77-3. The final slot awaited the Rugby Africa Gold Cup runners-up Kenya landing the final slot owing to an away 53-28 loss to the defending champions Namibia.

As the African 2017 defending champions and the continental RWC 2015 ticket holder, Namibia had two stakes in the home match at the Hage Geingob Stadium in Windhoek, Namibia last Saturday to run in seven tries, awarded a penalty try, four conversions and penalty against Kenya’s four converted tries.

Willy Ambaka bagged a double with replacements, Malcolm Onsando and substitute Mohamed Omollo scoring a try each.

Namibia has been impressive all along this competition and today the strongest team has won. Congratulations Namibia and I have no doubt they will make us proud at the RWC in Japan. Well done as well to Kenya who kept on going and played really well. I am very proud of our African teams and the progress they have made over the recent years,” Snook commented in a post-match interview with APO group.

Namibia thus bagged their fifth in a row African Rugby Gold Cup title denying Kenya a chance to make a maiden RWC appearance.

The hosts drew first blood with a penalty off Cliven Loubser’s boot, their man of the match who gave the home side 22 points.

Welwitchias’ 3-0 lead was later snatched from their palm by Simbas retaliatory converted try by Willy Ambaka to take the score to 7-3, a lead Kenya would later lose and fail to regain.

Hosts extended the lead to 32-7 at some point, prompting Ambaka to cross over for his second try off a grabber by Simbas fly Isaac Adimo to cut the score to 14-32.

Namibia’s Mahepisa Tjeriko would trade the converted tries shortly afterwards to further their lead to 39-14, and penalty try on top to send the score to 46-14 moments later after Ambaka was sin-binned for a tackle infringement.

Coming off the bench lock Malcolm Onsando and fly Mohammed Omollo scored a piece to award Simbas with a losing bonus point for scoring four tries, though not enough to stage a comeback.

Malcolm benefitted from Darwin Mukidza line break to take Kenya to 21 points after Mukidza converted while Omollo deceptively slit through their defence to score.

Namibia thus qualified as Africa 1 in Pool B of the Japan RWC and will contest for the cup against defending champions New Zealand, South Africa, Italy and the repechage winner.

Speaking to the media after the match Namibia’s Coach Phil Davies said he was pleased with the ambitions of his side.

“We played well today, the team stuck to the game plan. This means a lot as we have been building a team since the last world cup. We have an average age of 24 years now compared to 31 at the previous tournament. We have depth now,” he commented.

Namibia thus bagged gold medal, Kenya took silver with Uganda finishing settling for the bronze despite losing to Zimbabwe 38-18 in Kampala.

Morocco will be dropped back to the Silver Cup – a relegation, which was effected after Zimbabwe registered first, win of the season. Morocco will trade places with either Algeria/Zambia.