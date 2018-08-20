Safaricom, Generation Kenya partner in youth project

Faith Kyuoumukama @martkinel

Safaricom Foundation’s Wezesha programme has partnered with Generation Kenya to equip unemployed youth aged 18-35 with the knowledge, skills and tools required to succeed in a job, and positioning them for on-going personal and professional success.

The partnership will support intensive job training for 1,600 youth aged 18-25 years in Vocational Training Centres across the country. The training ensures students receive job-ready skills in financial services sales, distributed sales, retail and restaurant services, and sewing machine operation and customer service.

“We are excited about the partnership, as through it we will get to fulfill our objective of transforming lives and building communities as we connect young and disadvantaged youth with job opportunities,” said Sylvia Mulinge, Safaricom Foundation, Trustee.

The Generation Kenya programme is funded by USAid and McKinsey & Company. Generation works closely with the Kenyan government through Technical Vocational Education and Trainings (TVETs), providing these institutions with in class curriculum and methodology for training young people.

“We are committed to our mission of empowering young people to build thriving and sustainable careers and providing employers the highly skilled and motivated talent they need. By training young people on employability skills and connecting them with jobs, we are helping solve the skills gap and unemployment problems that exist in our country,” said Ramakhrishnan Hariharan, Generation Kenya’s CEO.

Majority of those who participate in the project are secondary school leavers who have struggled to find work. They undergo a four to eight weeklong intensive training in sectors such as financial services, retail, hospitality, consumer goods, customer service and apparel manufacturing. The trainees are guaranteed an interview with one of the various Generation Kenya employer partners. To date, Generation in Kenya has graduated more than 9,000 youth.