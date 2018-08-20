Heavy docket for teachers as Vision 2030 deadline looms.

Tutors table several recommendations to the State, including the increase of capitation grant from Sh1,420 to Sh8,077 to facilitate FPE

Curtains fell on the 14th edition of the Kenya Primary School Heads Association (Kepsha) conference on Thursday last week, with teachers agreeing on some commitments towards accelerating the Vision 2030 Education Agenda.

The education sector, which is vital especially in the social pillar of the Vision, got a boost after headteachers agreed to embrace skills training in every institution as envisaged in the new School Curriculum development.

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed asked the teachers to embrace the government’s education programmes headed by her ministry that are aimed at accelerating the Vision 2030 education agenda. The more than 10,000 delegates, who had converged for a week-long conference at Sheikh Zayyed Children’s Centre, Mombasa, agreed to leverage on available infrastructure and resources to move the vision forward.

Earlier, the conference had started on a high note with the charged delegates demanding the resignation of Kepsha chairman Shem Ndolo following what delegates called ‘his loose tongue’. The tutors were opposing a proposed increase in monthly contributions from Sh100 to Sh500 to the association. The workshop threatened to degenerate into chaos until Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) officials led by Secretary General Wilson Sossion intervened.

Helping to cool temperatures was an announcement by CS Mohamed that a longer mid-term break similar to what is currently happening in secondary schools, will be implemented in future. The teachers applauded the move.

Amina said the break will allow children to relax and meet their parents before resuming in an invigorated mood. “The school terms are too long, therefore the longer break will ensure children come back fresh for exams,” said Pundo Primary School head teacher Jared Ogesa.

The ministry is undertaking key programmes among them, the Kenya Secondary Education Quality Improvement Project (SEQIP). The project will see more than 10,000 school learning facilities overhauled, with more teachers and textbooks availed.

According to Jane Mbugua, Deputy Director to the National Coordinator for SEQIP, the project focuses on improving the quality of basic education and curbing wastage caused by high student dropout rates. She said some 7,852 primary and 2,147 secondary schools in 30 counties are targeted in the Sh20 billion programme. “We rolled out in December 2017 and It is important to the sector because it will help us realise the quality education vision,” said Mbugua in an interview on the sidelines of the conference.

At least 100 selected schools will have modern ICT-enabled training facilities constructed, including ICT equipment, five computers, one projector and a printer. This is expected to be used to pilot virtual science labs in secondary schools. To tackle teacher absenteeism, compliance with the 28 hours per week will be enforced. The project will also focus on advocacy for every child to be given the opportunity to complete primary and secondary education.

A scholarship programme to enable 18,000 students complete secondary school will also be rolled out to support deserving primary school graduates. Overall, the project will benefit some 600,000 primary school pupils and 600,000 high school students.

The culmination of the conference saw teacher’s go home a happy lot after their employer, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) agreed to review a policy on performance appraisal for both primary and secondary school teachers within two weeks The project incorporates performance contracting, teacher performance appraisal and development.

Meanwhile, the tutors recommend that the State increase capitation grant from Sh1,420 to Sh8,077 to enable full realisation of Free Primary Education objectives. They also called for the fast tracking of issuance of tittle deeds to schools, that NEMIS process be made user-friendly and relevant officers from the registrar of persons be deployed to schools to help fast track student registration.

Additionally, the tutors called for the streamlining of the Education ministry’s textbook policy timelines, citing delays that have compromised learning. They also want children with special needs and disability be provided with necessary infrastructure and for Kepsha and children council activities to be funded by the State.

Amina assured the teachers that capitation funds will from next term be released without delay.