Game enthusiast takes passion to new level.

Dennis Mbuthia’s love affair with electronics started when he was young. Today, he is spreading the gaming gospel in Kenya

Barry Silah @obel_barry

Dennis Mbuthia, 31, often got into trouble when he was young for breaking apart electronics such as computers and toys. For the first born child in a family of two children, curiosity always got the better of him.

“My love for technology began at a tender age. My biggest driving force was games. I recall one of the games I played stuck in my head for 15 years,” said the Mechatronic Engineering graduate from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat).

However, he had the traditional kind of parents who controlled every facet of his life and particularly the choice of courses he pursued at the university just after completing his O Levels at Pioneer School.

“My parents restricted me on options and of course it was frustrating. I wanted to pursue a course related to computers, but they argued it had no money in the job market. Nonetheless, I joined university in 2005 and took it upon myself to do additional courses in order to learn more on gaming,” adds the creative who has worked on over 12 motion graphic campaigns, four animation (2D) short films and one board game. He picked up Computer Graphics in 2008 through a lecturer and constantly did research on how to improve his passion.

Today, Mbuthia is a game designer, animator and teacher with immense industry experience spanning eight years. Currently teaching animation at Africa Digital Media Institute and Kenya Institute of Mass Communication for the past four years, Mbuthia is on a mission to share his experience with new students.

“My intention is to inspire artists in my classes to be the best they can be and impact the world with their individual skill set,” said the current treasurer of Association of Animation Artistes Kenya who is also an animation and digital design certificate holder from Homeboyz Animation School.

Incidentally he has a bit of science background from his lineage, as his uncle, Professor Jackson Mbuthia, of the University of Nairobi Space Programme Department is a renowned Engineer. Mbuthia has been largely involved in evangelism of the gaming industry plus taking part in many competitions in the country. In a country where so many people have largely taught themselves gaming, the Cheza Gaming Hackathon finalist is compelled to push the agenda forward.

“There is growing interest and the market is slowly responding to the concept of gaming. More importantly, if well packaged, our young people can create jobs for themselves. The challenge, however, remains the factor of little investment from corporates, which we are trying to address as an organisation,” he says. At the moment, Mbuthia and two associates, Martha Nashipai (developer) and Grace Kinya (scriptwriter) have come up with a game called downstream.

The game developed under their Adala studios is based on water management knowledge using the popular monopoly game structure for students. “The team thought it wise to do an educational project and so far from our beta analysis it is gaining traction among parents and teachers. We have done 50 trials with different individuals, thus making us believe it is something to look out for. We are also talking to some investors and partners to see how they can help,” he says. The project cost under Sh900,000 to put together and according to Mbuthia it has the potential of creating abuzz. “With the new avenues such as Google merchant and M-Pesa API, we can hope to monetise it in the future,” he says.