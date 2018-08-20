Sugarcane growers want clarity on laws

Sugarcane farmers from western Kenya region have petitioned the government to give them more time to study the new sector regulations.

They said their input is vital in the implementation of Sugar General regulations, 2018, hence the need to get ample time to discuss the regulations from the Agriculture ministry.

Led by Kenya National Federation of Sugarcane Farmers (KNFSF) deputy secretary general Simon Wesechere, the farmers claimed there are two sets of documents on the new regulations which have been dispatched to them, something that has caused confusion among them.

Wesechere said giving farmers adequate time will enable them to properly understand the recommended regulations thereby giving their well-thought-out input.

“Farmers need adequate time to scrutinise the proposed regulations before they can provide their input,” he said.

He asked Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri to come to their aid by giving direction on which of the documents they should discuss and forward their recommendations before the time allocated elapses.

Wesechere also accused a section of private cane millers in the region of a plot to take control of the sugarcane farmers.

KNFSF Muhoroni Branch Secretary, Michael Sidigu asked ministry officials to tour all sugar belts in the region to collect farmers’ views on the proposed regulations.

“We appeal to the concerned authorities to traverse sugar growing zones and mobilise farmers to study this document and give their needful input,” he said.

Sidigu said farmers should be given an opportunity to discuss contentious issues in the new guidelines including zoning and allocation of Sugar Development Fund to Agricultural Food Authority (AFA) can be exhaustively discussed.

He said AFA should not be given 15 per cent of the money obtained from the Sugar Development Levy, proposing that the money should be taken directly to the Sugar Directorate to help in revamping the struggling sugar sub-sector.

“I feel it is not necessary for the sugarcane farmers to be pegged even to the failing sugar factories in the name of zoning. Our business is to produce sugarcane and sell to the willing buyers,” he added.

Sidigu also urged the ministry to clarify in the regulations which body will represent the interest of the sugarcane farmers. The cane farmers spoke to the press in Kisumu after attending the Sugar Campaign for Change (SUCAM) meeting.

Food Authority

The sugar sector regulations developed by the Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries ministry in consultation with Agriculture and Food Authority and the county governments, are yet to be implemented. The government finally gazetted new sugar regulations that are expected to end perennial cane wars among millers.

The guidelines, which have been lying in draft form for nearly two decades, bring into the sugar industry a raft of measures that will provide a lifeline to public millers, who have been having difficulty getting cane supplied to them.