Coca-Cola empowers women in Kwale.

INITIATIVE: Hundreds of Women and youth entrepreneurs in Kwale County are the latest lot to benefit from Coca-Cola Company’s 5by20 initiative.

The company committed to empowering five million women in new and existing small businesses throughout the Coca-Cola system (company and bottlers) worldwide by the year 2020 in 2010.

To achieve this commitment, the company launched the 5by20 initiative globally together with several partners. In Kwale County, Coca-Cola with Coastal Bottlers and other partners have committed to empower 600 women and youth by 2019.

Speaking at Kwale during an inspection tour to the beneficiaries, Coca Cola Public Affairs and Governments lead, East Africa Officer Emily Waita said through the programme, the company has improved lives of women by involving them in local management and operations.

It has also driven innovations within its system, fuel its business success, and demonstrate Coca-Cola’s belief in the value of investing in women. “The intention of this initiative is to create at least 10,000 jobs per year through empowering women and youth. In Kwale, the project is doing good and youth and women are really getting value of their money,” said Waita.

In Kenya for example, Coca-Cola together with its bottling partners joined hands with the United States Agency for International Development (USaid), and other partners to roll out 5by20.Since 2011 they have empowered more than 350,000 women and youth.