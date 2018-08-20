Shipping Line revival a game changer, says PS

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

The revival of Kenya National Shipping Line (KNSL) will be a game changer to the local economy, Shipping and Maritime Affairs Principal Secretary Nancy Karigithu has said.

This follows the approval of revival of the national carrier by the Cabinet last week. Karigithu said the revival of the shipping line will help the country control pricing of essential commodities like fuel imports whose shipping costs have effects on cost of production.

“Countries like Seychelles which have shipping lines are able even to control pricing of commodities in their country. Therefore, KNSL will have very big impact to the economy of the country in the long run,” she said. The Cabinet meeting chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the State House in Nairobi last Tuesday gave the carrier the sole mandate to handle government cargo.

“Shipping is the frontier for Africa renaissance, Kenya’s blue economy remain largely unexploited and by reviving the government carrier, we have great potential of changing of the economy and becoming a big player in the continental trade,” Karigithu said.

The PS said KNSL has great potential of influencing the economy of the country because of the huge foreign exchange turnover that it is likely to generate. “We are happy that our efforts to retake and take full control of the national shipping line have been approved by the Cabinet. We are ready to roll out business operations once we complete the transfer of shareholding,” she said.

Kenya National Shipping Line was formed in 1989 under the Merchant Shipping Act and is the only country’s national shipping carrier.

At the time, the shareholders included Kenya Government through Kenya Ports Authority with majority shares, together with two foreign investors DEG and UNIMAR.

Later in 1997, the company’s shareholding was re-organised to bring into the fold a strategic partner Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) through Heywood Shipping Company Ltd as additional shareholder.

However, the company was run down and starved of business by government agencies which it depended on for revenue.

Rivalry between the revived national carrier and foreign shipping lines could play out as the company seek to reclaim its lost market share.