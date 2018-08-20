State releases Sh1b to boost coffee production

Deputy President William Ruto has disclosed that the government has released Sh1 billion to improve coffee sector. He said the money would be used to provide subsidised fertiliser and chemicals for spraying to improve coffee production.

Speaking at General Kassam stadium in Kianyaga town Kirinyaga County during thanks giving for the area MP Gichimu Githinji, Ruto said that the farm inputs would be distributed to all coffee farmers across the country. He said the government is committed to improving the sub-sector and ensure farmers reap maximum benefits from their produce.

The Deputy President supported the proposed coffee bill being fronted by Gatundu South MP Moses Karia, saying that the country must process their coffee before selling it to international market. He said that farmers will earn more if they process their coffee locally instead of selling it when unprocessed.

The DP’s sentiments were echoed by Gatundu south MP Moses Kuria who said that he would continue with his push for the amendment of the the Coffee Act.

He citicised Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru for opposing the bill before Deputy President, saying that the bill has support across all coffee producing counties.

Kuria said the governor should stop peddling fear among coffee farmers that if enacted the bill will discourage buyers from buying Kenya coffee.

“Let Kirinyaga governor stop instilling fear on coffee farmers that if we enact the new law buyers will keep off from our market, we are not going to be dictated by anybody how to sell our coffee if they are not interested we can drink it locally, “ he said.

The legislator accused the governor of being more interested in the feelings of European buyers than her people, and urged her not to be intimidated.

“I want to tell Waiguru not to be intimidated by these wazungus (white people) and stand firm for her people because all what we want is money for our coffee, “he said

Kenya’s coffee production is estimated to have declined from 130,000 tonnes in the late 1980s to around 45,000 tonnes currently.