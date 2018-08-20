Shollei bill to scrap Women’s Rep seat runs into headwinds

Two Women’s Representatives have asked Uasin Gishu County Member of Parliament Gladys Shollei to rethink her move of tabling a Constitutional Amendment Bill to scrap the Women’s Rep seat.

Vihiga Women’s Rep Beatrice Adagala (pictured) and her Kakamega counterpart Elsie Muhanda said although the bill seeks to increase the number of women in Parliament through election and not by party nomination, it should not affect the Women’s Rep seat.

Addressing women and youth groups in Vihiga, where they distributed tents, incubators and table banking cash worth Sh5.8 million from the county National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF), the two county MPs said the bill will kill the fund which they use to help disadvantaged women, youths and other electorate in the counties.

Shollei, while defending the bill, said it seeks to address the two-thirds gender rule through election of more women, adding that party leaders have always abused nominations by picking their friends and relatives.