Stop washing your dirty linen in public, Nanok tells governors

Christine Musa August 20, 2018
Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok with his Kajiado counterpart Joseph ole Lenku in Kajiado on Friday. Photo/TIMOTHY NJENGA

Council of Governors chairperson Josphat Nanok has warned governors against gross misconduct in public, saying the trend is threatening the decorum and unity of the leaders.

Speaking in Kajiado on Friday when he attended the Kajiado score card function, Nanok said it’s unethical to record phone calls for media and social media release.

The Turkana Governor said it is not appropriate for governors to engage in petty issues to shame one another, instead they should mutually solve any upcoming issues among themselves and seek further guidance at the council if the matter cannot be resolved at individual level.

Referring to the recorded conversation between Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and his Kiambu counterpart Ferdinand Waititu over the arrest of Waititu’s wife, Nanok said: “All governors should observe ethics and utmost respect when communicating with each other.”

He said the practice of recording conversation fuels animosity between individuals. “Sharp divisions emerge among the council members over divided opinions based on friendship and ethnic lines, which should be condemned,’’ he said.

