Leaders want water tunnel project halted

Oliver Musembi @PeopleDailyKe

Some Murang’a leaders want the multi-billion-shilling Northern Collector project halted, after a report showed it could lead to the drying up of three major rivers in the county.

The report by Save Aberdares Rivers organisation says the project which is meant to augment water supply to Nairobi and other areas may end up draining Maragua, Irati and Gikigi rivers in a few years.

“The tunnel which is 80 per cent complete will not be taking flood water from the rivers as initially planned, but will be draining them,” says the report by environmental expert Jimmy Kagoni.

Addressing the press, Kagoni, who was accompanied by politicians from across the county, said they were considering seeking the intervention of global agencies such as the United Nations Environment Programme.

“We are also inviting the relevant Senate and National Assembly committees to come on a fact-finding mission,” he said.

Samuel Mwangi, Mathioya sub-county ward clerk, said former Water Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa had entered into an agreement with Murang’a leaders that the government would spend Sh2.6 billion to provide water in the county as a condition for allowing construction of the tunnel, which is yet to be fulfilled.

His sentiments were echoed by Peter Mbugua, a human rights crusader in Mitubiri ward.