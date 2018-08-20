How I was ‘mishandled’ at music fete

MCA Gwinso

When I heard that the National Music Festival was on at Dedan University of Science and Technology in Nyeri county, I decided I was not going to miss this fete, being a lover of things cultural. I went to His Popularity the Governor’s office and requested for funding to go and represent our county in the event.

“Bwana Gwinso, that is a festival for students. How can a whole MCA go singing and dancing with school kids?” He looked genuinely puzzled. I explained that I wasn’t actually going to participate in the fete, but to make the presence of our county felt in a national arena.

“If you want to go and enjoy yourself, just use your own money. It would be irresponsible for us to spend public funds on such an activity,” he declared with hope-demolishing finality.

Determined not to miss this great event, I decided to marshal my own resources and head to Nyeri, with or without the governor’s blessings. After all, we were on recess and so I would not miss any Assembly sittings. I knew that as a dignitary, I would definitely be called upon to say a few words, so I prepared a speech befitting a national audience. I made sure that the words Handshake, riparian, corruption and impunity appeared more than once.

Armed with my written speech and the confidence of a puff adder, I landed at the venue one afternoon. There, I found the number of people was not as big as I had thought: It was bigger! As I squeezed my way through the crowd, I realised these people were not aware they were brushing shoulders with a notable personality.

I reached the hall. At the entrance, a woman stopped me. “Your ticket, Sir.” I gave her a you-should-know-I-am-not-just-an-ordinary-person look, but she was undeterred. “Where is your ticket?” she persisted.

Not wishing to engage in an argument, I forgave her for she did not know who she was dealing with. “How much does it cost?”

“A hundred shillings.”

“Only?” I fished out a thousand shilling note.

“Don’t worry about the change,” I said as she handed me the ticket.

Once inside the hall, I headed straight for the front seats. Hardly had I sat when an announcement came through the loudspeaker. “Please note that the front seats are reserved for our invited guests.”

I decided that I was one since I had invited myself. “If you are not an invited guest, please don’t occupy the front seats,” came the announcement once more. I sat on. Just then, someone tapped me on the shoulder and I turned to come face to face with a man with a no-nonsense look.

“Please vacate that seat.”

“But I am a Ward Representative,” I protested.

“Sorry, we don’t know you. Move behind.

”Not wishing to cause a scene, I stood and moved two seats behind. Inward, I was seething with anger. What a way to treat a dignitary!

“Coming next is public speaking in French,” the announcer said. My first thought was to walk out. What would I be doing inside here when the only French word I knew was ‘bonju’? However, not wishing to look ignorant, I stayed on.

I stared in wonder as French oozed out of youngsters’ tongues with amazing ease. At one point, the audience burst into laughter. I too let out a loud laugh, kwani? My neighbour then turned to me and said something in French.

He looked at me expecting a response, but I stared at him blankly. He spoke again. To save him his breath, I told him I don’t understand French. He turned away, but not before giving me a look reserved for con men.

After the public speaking presentations, it was announced that next would be poetry recitals, again in French! I just stood up and walked out, my written speech still in my pocket. I know I shall get another forum to deliver it. Bora uhai.

[email protected]