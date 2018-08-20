What Kiunjuri must do to achieve food security

Naftali Mungai

Of all the occupants of Kilimo House in the last 10 years, Agriculture Cabinet secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri faces more challenges than any of his predecessors.

His appointment came against a backdrop of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s focus on the “Big Four” agenda, his template to writing his legacy on his final term in office. The agenda includes food security, manufacturing, universal health and affordable housing.

In my view, the most critical of these will be the attainment of food security, an issue that is close to the President’s heart judging from the many times he flagged it during last year’s re-election campaign.

It was a major campaign plank for the Jubilee Party and the promise for food security was anchored in the million-acre plus Galana Kulalu Food Security Project, a flagship Jubilee project.

That project has yet to live up to its billing as a major contributor to food security.

From the outset, the project was mired in controversy and many saw it as a milk cow for senior civil servants.

The grapevine had it that it may have led to the hounding out of office of the then Uhuru advisor on food security and climate change James Nyoro currently the Kiambu county deputy governor. I missed the chance to interview Nyoro on this because he quit just before our scheduled date. However, in an e-mail on why he quit, Nyoro was candid enough to tell me that he left government out of frustration. “I felt like I was not fully utilised,” he told me then.

Nyoro was based in the office of the Deputy President William Ruto and he appears to have found no room to operate independently as technocrat at the epicentre of an often high octane political environment.

And this is what political appointees such as Kiunjuri must work in and yet strive to deliver on his mandate.

The other major problem facing Kiunjuri is the remuneration of research staff in his ministry. Most are employed by the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organisation (Kalro).

My conversations with them give harrowing insights. Not only are they poorly paid, but even their meagre earnings are not paid in time, at times being delayed for as long as a month! They are a most demoralised lot.

Such a group cannot conduct any productive research and consequently, research output from the organisation has recently been dismal.

This is a far cry from the earlier years when Kari, now Kalro, was the most prolific agricultural research outfit in East Africa.

Lack of research funding is another factor which lies squarely at the government’s doorstep as it is yet to fulfill the requirement of devoting one per cent of agricultural GDP to Research and Development.

Kiunjuri must also address the role of Genetically Modified crops in making Kenya food secure. These are just a few of the problems Kiunjuri must address in his quest to make the country food secure and thus bag one of the Big Four. —The writer is a science and social development analyst