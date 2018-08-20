Annan legacy should be Africa’s inspiration

Kofi Annan who died at the weekend aged 80 leaves behind a glittering, trail-blazing legacy for outstanding achievements. In stature and statesmanship, Annan, though not head of state, will easily be mentioned in same breath with among Africa’s most illustrious sons; Nelson Mandela, Kwame Nkuruma, Jomo Kenyatta, Sekou Toure and Julius Nyerere.

In a continent more pronounced for adversity, disproportionate supply of misfortune and deficiencies which condemn or restrict life to drudgery for citizens, Annan was a gush of fresh air in terms of what he stood for and solid contributions to common humanity.

Kenyans are beneficiaries of Annan’s inestimable endowment of diplomacy and bridge building qualities at a time we were hanging with the skin of our teeth on the edge after the 2007 general election. In this respect, his diplomatic dexterity touched this country directly.

And which is why in mourning Annan, Africa in general must see what he lived and stood for as a challenge worth pursuing to make the continent a better place. We are still saddled to too many episodes and tragedies linked to governance and accountability issues which continue to conspire to stain our global standing and the needless drenching of Africa with fraternal blood.

Recent developments within the Horn of Africa region where Eritrea and Ethiopia decided to move away from senseless hostilities and with South Sudan on the brink of ending a debilitating civil war must have made Annan proud of his heritage.

In this country, the recent handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga fall within this progressive curve to correct situation where political competition and specifically elections tend to constitute springboard to unleash ethnic-driven hostilities while crippling development pursuits.

Annan’s legacy will be honoured when African leaders do more to stem the refugee flow by addressing push factors like civil strife, hunger, calamitous poverty and vile dictatorships so that suicidal voyages across treacherous seas are rendered unnecessary.

The legacy of the Ghanaian statesman; the first black man to be United Nations secretary general, should spur the African Renaissance vision that seeks to address crippling shortfalls occasioned by violence, corruption, lack of accountability,poverty and moral renewal. In the foot steps of Annan the peace crusader, African leadership must summon the will to put the continent on firmer platform that provides springboard for peace, justice and growth.