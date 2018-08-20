Private sector must join anti-graft war

Victor Bwire

The ongoing anti-corruption purge needs to be extended to strengthen the legal framework that enhances business integrity both in the public and private sector.

Most urgently, we need to finalise the regulations on the Bribery Act 2016 to reinforce tough provisions prohibiting bribes as a tax deductible item.

So far, suspects in corruption cases are being reported as economic crimes and not specifically bribery cases, which would have a different implication as the Act significantly expands the mandate of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to focus on the private sector.

It is, however, not clear how the code of ethics for business in Kenya that was spearheaded by the Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM), Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) and UN Global Compact Kenya, is doing.

The government is doing its part, but where is the support from the business community and professional bodies? Globally, the private sector is the ‘supply side’ of corruption especially through receiving and making payments to gain advantage in business over others.

A recent survey by Transparency International Kenya titled: “Business Integrity Country Report Agenda (Bica) for Kenya”, recommended that the private sector, civil society and Kenyans in general play a central part in the fight against corruption and restoration of integrity.

The report, released in May 2018, notes that while the country has laws prohibiting commercial bribery, no cases have been investigated or prosecuted so far.

The report note that while the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act (POCAMLA) 2009 contains provisions that prohibit laundering of proceeds of crime including concealment or disguise of property with knowledge that it was proceeds of crime; acquisition or use of property knowing that it is the proceed of crime; as well as association or participation in a conspiracy to facilitate, abet or counsel in the concealment or acquisition of proceeds of crime.

The Act does not have prohibitions on the conversion or transfer of property, knowing that such property is the proceeds of crime, for the purpose of concealing or disguising the illicit origin of the property.

The assessment also notes that the Financial Reporting Centre has not produced any annual report since its formation in 2012.

The Companies Act, 2015, requires only listed companies to have external audits according to internationally recognised standards and for these companies to publish their external audit reports annually, yet a number of companies outside this bracket do business with government.

While the amended Companies Act, 2015 has provisions on beneficial ownership, it fails to provide penalties for willful misrepresentation of information on neither beneficial ownership nor failure to disclose nominees fronting directors or shareholders. — [email protected]