KU choir scoops top prize at music fete again

People Daily August 20, 2018
President Uhuru Kenyatta presents trophy to KU choir at State Lodge Sagana on Friday. Photo/OLIVER MUSEMBI

The Kenyatta University choir continued its dominance of the Kenya Music Festival emerging the best overall university for the ninth  year running.

Out of about  55 items they entered at the festival, KU won in 29  and was presented with the winner’s trophy by President Uhuru Kenyatta during the Sagana State Lodge awards.

They competed against nine other universities in all categories. In the category of existing songs, the choir won in the male, female and mixed categories.  KU also emerged top in the zilizopendwa category.

Choir Director Dr Isaiah Oyugi, who received the trophy from the President, attributed victory to hard work and dedication by his team.  “The university management led by the VC Prof Paul Wainaina has given us tremendous support,” he said.

