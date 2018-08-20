Team-mates who hated each other

Whether you work in an office or on the football pitch, being with the same people day in and day out can cause sparks to fly and there’s going to be one or two individuals that you just don’t get along with, that just rub you the wrong way. Here are team-mates who never got along.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo & Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)

Two of the biggest stars at Real Madrid in recent times did not quite get along with each other. Although everything was cordial between them initially, things turned frosty in the last few months.

From Ronaldo reacting furiously to Bale’s goal against Levante back in March 2015 to the reported heated exchanges between the duo during a pre-season tour, their relationship was always in troubled waters. Ronaldo has since joined Juventus, giving Bale some breathing space.

2. Zlatan Ibrahimovic & Edinson Cavani (PSG)

PSG forwards Zlatan and Cavani were at loggerheads for the main striker’s role. When the Swede was fully fit, he was deployed in the central striking position whereas the Uruguayan was shunted to the wings. And it was only in the former’s absence that Cavani got his chance to lead the line upfront.

This led to a reported rift between the two until Ibrahimovic left PSG to Join Manchester United in 2016. Cavani has since assumed the striker’s role and has been PSG’s top scorer in the last two seasons.

3. Thierry Henry & Jose Antonio Reyes (Arsenal)

Arsenal star Thierry Henry was the face of his side during his prime and the arrival of Reyes was met with a reported castigation from the Frenchman. Although the two denied any row between them, there were tensions brewing behind the scenes at Arsenal.

Henry was said to be unhappy with the Spaniard occupying some of his positions and the touted feud between the two was fuelled when former Spain manager Luis Aragones slammed Henry with a racist jibe.

4. Jens Lehmann & Manuel Almunia (Arsenal)

Out of the several feuds in the list, one of the most famous and well-known internal rivalry was between the two goalkeepers of Arsenal, Jens Lehmann and Manuel Almunia.

The two custodians were not on talking terms with each other during the training sessions and Lehmann was said to be a bit anguish about the Spaniard taking up his position in goal for the Gunners.

5. Andrew Cole & Ted Sheringham (Man United)

Former England internationals Andrew Cole and Ted Sheringham played alongside for years at club and country, but never had a good rapport between them. It was said that the duo couldn’t stand each other and Cole reportedly harbouring ill-feelings towards Sheringham, who snubbed him off on his international debut with England.

6. Lee Bowyer & Kieron Dyer (Newcastle)

Former Newcastle United midfielders Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer were at the daggers drawn for a long time and did not get along well. Their friction reached an all-time high when The Toons were defeated by Aston Villa in the Premier League and the duo were involved in a heated brawl.

7. Mauro Icardi & Maxi Lopez (Sampdoria)

Mauro Icardi and Maxi Lopez were once team-mates at Sampdoria but things turned ugly between the two when an intricate love triangle emerged when Lopez’s wife Wanda Nara was alleged to have an extra-marital affair with the Argentine. Lopez and Nara filed for divorce in December 2013 and the latter soon tied the knot with Icardi. After the incident, the two refuse to shake hands when Sampdoria meet Inter Milan, Icardi’s current club.

8. William Gallas & Kolo Toure (Arsenal)

Partners in Arsenal rearguard for years, relations between William Gallas and Kolo Toure went through a rough patch reportedly due to manager Arsene Wenger entrusting the captaincy job to the former. The defensive partners were said to have had a fallout that led to Toure’s departure to Manchester City.

9. John Terry & Wayne Bridge (Chelsea)

What happened in this instance is possibly the worst thing one can do to a teammate, club and international teammate. They were both at Chelsea and established England international players together, but all the while John Terry was hiding a nasty secret and was betraying Wayne Bridge in the worst possible way.

Bridge was dating French model Vanessa Perroncel, and they had a kid together. But it was discovered that Terry and Perroncel were having an affair. Perroncel tried to gag the press from revealing who she was sleeping with, but the super injunction was lifted and the news of the Terry affair was splashed all over the tabloids.

10. Lothar Matthaus & Stefan Effenburg (Bayern Munich)

Germany and Bayern Munich team-mates Lother Matthaus and Stefan Effenburg enjoyed great success with both club and country, but something unpleasant brewed between them. The two were although cordial on the field, couldn’t stand each other off it.