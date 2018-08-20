I will miss Kenyan food, Maxi Priest

After giving a thrilling performance last weekend in Nairobi, visiting reggae icon Maxi Priest has declared his undying love for Kenyan cuisine and culture.

The 57-year-old English music star of Jamaican descent, who has extended his stay in the country, has described Kenyan culture as “warm” and praised Kenyan delicacies saying that he will “miss” the moments.

Speaking at Kiza Lounge, where he held a meet-and-greet with fans, Maxi said, “I have really had a good stay in Kenya and certainly will be visiting again.

I had heard all the good vibes about this country and indeed seeing is believing. I will miss the food and the warm people. I love this place.” The uptown entertainment spot in Kilimani is one of the most visited lounges in the country by both local and international stars.