Selina premiers in Kisumu.

Kisumu viewers of the popular Kiswahili telenovela, Selina, experienced the premiere of the second season in style when the cast of Selina hosted over 300 fans to a screening at Anga Cinemax in Kisumu.

The meet-and-greet organised by Maisha Magic East accorded ardent followers of the show, local film producers within Kisumu, DStv and GOtv subscribers and media spend an entire evening with the cast members and producers of the popular show.

The main cast including Nelson (Pascal Tokodi) who plays the rich young man who falls in love with Selina (Celestine Gachohi), Luke (Abel Amunga), Jacqueline (Gloria Songoro), Patricia (Helen Keli), Collete (Joyce Maina), Reagan (Kone Nouhum), Zoe (Mbeki Mwalimu), Kristina (Victoria Mzenge), Biko (Peter Kamau) and Zakayo (Wycliffe Eravuna) were at the meet and greet that also served as a screening of the first and second episode of the second season of the show.

Speaking during the meet and greet, GOtv Kenya GM, Simon Kariithi reiterated the commitment by MultiChoice to make entertainment on its platforms more accessible to the viewers. He said, “This screening and opportunity to meet the stars we see on TV is our way of appreciating your support as we endeavor to improve your interactions with us on both our DStv and GOtv platforms.”

Selina is a classic Cinderella-like tale that combines the romance of the fairy tale with the relevant social issue of educating the girl child. It depicts the life of Selina, a 19-year-old girl, who goes to work in a wealthy city home after being brainwashed by her step-mother, Kristina, who has convinced her to leave her family and education behind and instead work as a housemaid in order to support her family, her sickly father and her younger step-brother and sister. As fate would have it, she falls in love with the youngest son of the house where she is deployed to work.