DP Ruto says sugar report was shallow and lacked merit

Sugar politics took centrestage this weekend in Lurambi, Kakamega county where Deputy President William Ruto and Western Kenya members of parliament differed on sugar importation investigations.

This is after the Deputy President defended Cabinet Secretaries Henry Rotich and Aden Mohamed saying MPs failed in their duty to investigate and recommend the prosecution of the suspects.

The MPs led by Navakholo MP Emannuel Wangwe however defended the report that was shot down in parliament.