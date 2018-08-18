Investors urged to seek approval to avoid conflicts with local community

The government through the ministry of mining and petroleum has urged mining investors in Taita Taveta and the country at large, saying they ought to ensure they acquire land consent from land owners to avoid conflicts in future.

Addressing the media in Voi, Mining Cabinet Secretary John Munyees said the ministry will not accept any proposal from any mining investor to conduct his trade if the person has not acquired consent from land owners.

Taveta MP Dr. Naomi Shaban said the implementation of the mining act 2016 will be of great benefit to Taita Taveta county as residents , county and national government will realise the benefits of the resources.

She also challenged investors to be open in the royalties they pay to the government so that the county government can benefit from the resources.