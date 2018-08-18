Charles Karumen wins Baringo South by-election contest

The ruling Jubilee party maintained its dominance in the Rift Valley after its candidate Charles Kamuren was declared the winner of Friday’s Baringo South constituency by-election.

Kamuren who decamped from the former ruling party KANU after many failed attempts was declared the winner wit 12, 277 votes against his closest rival Dr.Cynthia Kipchilat of the Maendeleo Chap Chap party who garnered 8,968 votes.

The by election was occasioned by the death of the immediate former Member Of Parliament Grace Kipchoim who succumbed to Colon Cancer in April.