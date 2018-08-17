Court of Appeal upholds Embu Governor’s election

Embu governor Martin Nyaga Wambora was today holding onto his office after the court of appeal overturned a high court decision that nullified his august 8th 2017 election win.

The appellate court ruled that the high court had erred in law by nullifying Wambora’s election following a successful petition filed by former Embu senator Lenny Kivuti.

Grace Kuria reports on a day that also saw the elections of Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar and his Lang’ata counterpart MP Nixon Korir was also upheld by the court of appeal.