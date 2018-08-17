English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Court of Appeal upholds Embu Governor’s election

K24 Tv August 17, 2018
Embu governor Martin Nyaga Wambora was today holding onto his office after the court of appeal  overturned a high court decision that nullified his august 8th 2017 election win.
The appellate court ruled that the high court had erred in law by nullifying Wambora’s election following a successful petition filed by former Embu senator Lenny Kivuti.
Grace Kuria reports on a day that also saw  the elections of Starehe MP Charles Njagua alias Jaguar and his Lang’ata counterpart MP Nixon Korir was also upheld by the court of appeal.

