EACC affidavit faults procurement of controversial land

K24 Tv August 17, 2018
The ethics and anti -corruption commission, EACC has broken its silence over the Ruaraka land saga amid revelations that the government was duped into making a partial payment of 1.5 billion shillings to purchase its own land.
In an affidavit filed in court, EACC details how businessman Francis Mburu roped in former education cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i, his principal secretary Belio Kipsang, as well as treasury PS Dr.Kamau Thugge and the national land commission  to defraud the state.

