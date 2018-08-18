Safari Tour golf series tees off at Nyali Club

SANDRA WEKESA

MOMBASA: Kenyan professional golfers will this weekend play for a Sh 1 million prize kitty in the first leg of the Safari Tour golf series which will tee off on Sunday at the Nyali Golf & Country Club in Mombasa.

The Nyali event will feature leading Kenyan professionals including Dismas Indiza, Jacob Okello, Riz Charania, Simon Ngige, Justus Madoya, Nelson Mudanyi and Jeff Kubwa.

The Professionals will join amateur golfers on Saturday in a Pro-Am competition which will also be attended by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho before starting the Tour proper on Sunday through to Wednesday.

The professional winner will take home approximately Sh180,000. Speaking ahead of the Nyali leg, Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman, Peter Kanyago reiterated that KOGL was committed towards ensuring that the local pros get the best preparation possible ahead of the 2019 Kenya Open.

“At KOGL, we have always been keen on ensuring that our local pros are best prepared to take on the Kenya Open. With the stakes higher at the 2019 Kenya Open, we decided to start preparations for our pros early on, and thus the Safari Tour,” he said.