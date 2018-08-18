Rangers plot Ulinzi downfall as Nzoia host Sofapaka

Newly-crowned Kenya Communication Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games football kings Posta Rangers have sent a tacit warning to Ulinzi Stars ahead of their SportPesa Premier League match at Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega on Sunday.

Rangers coach Sammy “Pamzo” Omollo told People Sport that the annual Kecoso extravaganza gave his fringe players ample exposure, adding that a number of them proved they deserve to be in the starting list.

“I was very happy to note that the players are willing to learn and can only get better. If they play as they did in Kecoso, I foresee them making life quite difficult for Ulinzi on the pitch,” said Omollo.

The tactician observed that their earlier Achilles heel which contributed to indifferent results was goalkeeping frailties after three of their reliable glove-men including Patrick Matasi, Farouk Shikalo and Martin Musalia were poached by other teams.

“Honestly, it was tough for us as we had a disturbing penchant of conceding very easy goals, but that is now water under the bridge and we have picked up. We are striving for wins to haul ourselves from an odd 12th slot in the league,” offered Omollo.

And be it as it may, Ulinzi might be hard pressed to contain Rangers’ forwards, the likes of Joseph Nyagah, Gearson Likono and Paul Odhiambo who illuminated the Kecoso Games.

All in all, seven matches are spread out at different venues in the country this weekend and as AFC Leopards stalk Thika United at Thika sub county stadium on Saturday, Mathare United will tackle Nakumatt, in two of the highlights.

For Leopards, they are expected to draw great inspiration in their 4-2 whacking of Nakumatt in Machakos last week and among players coach Rodolfo Zapata is expected to summon in search of maximum points include Brian Marita, Vincent Oburu and Duncan Otieno.

Nakumatt are limping and badly need a win to appease their fans and suffice to say, the team’s two key front-runners in Boniface Mukheke and Timonah Wanyonyi have the fire-power to trouble Mathare’s back-line of David Owino, Samuel Olwande, George “Wise”Owino and Johnstone Omurwa.

However, it would be an understatement to say that Nakumatt defence will be required to be on alert to stop dangerous Mathare striker Cliff Nyakeya who has just earned a call-up in national team Harambee Stars ahead of the AFCON qualifier against Ghana later next month.

In Ruaraka on Sunday, seventh placed Tusker clash Zoo in a match that will be beamed live on K24 television.

Tusker blow hot and cold this season and the worst they can do is to produce a pedestrian performance before their own faithful.

Timothy Otieno, Micheal Khamati and Boniface Muchiri are some o the players who holds key for the ale-men.-CHARLES THUKU